Jaishankar to Visit Mauritius on July 16 to Strengthen Bilateral Relations

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is set to visit Mauritius from July 16-17, marking one of his first bilateral engagements after his re-appointment. This visit follows the recent trip by Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth to India for the swearing-in of the new Cabinet and Council of Ministers, according to a statement from the external affairs ministry.

During his visit, Jaishankar will meet with Prime Minister Jugnauth and hold discussions with other senior government ministers. He is also expected to engage with notable Mauritian leaders, providing a platform to review and enhance various aspects of the bilateral relationship between India and Mauritius.

Jaishankar previously visited Mauritius in February 2021, and this upcoming trip aims to deepen ties and facilitate discussions on cooperation in key areas of mutual interest.