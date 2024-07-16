Karkidakam 1: Kerala Begins Holy Month of Ramayana Recital

Karkidaka Masam, the final month of Kerala’s traditional Malayalam calendar, starts today (July 16) and ends on August 16. Also known as Ramayana Masam, this period is marked by the recitation of the Ramayana in homes and temples, coinciding with the peak monsoon season. One significant ritual during this month is Karkidaka Vavu Bali, performed on Amavasya (no moon day), where thousands visit seashores and riverbanks to honor deceased ancestors and relatives.

Historically, Karkidaka Masam was a challenging time in Kerala due to heavy rainfall and flooding, which disrupted agricultural activities and led to economic hardships. To cope with these adversities, people turned to spiritual practices like reading the Ramayana for solace and protection. Despite changes in the region’s lifestyle and reduced reliance on agriculture, the cultural and spiritual traditions of Karkidakam month have persisted, continuing to be observed and celebrated.

The recitation of the Ramayana during Karkidaka Masam is a deeply rooted cultural practice in Kerala, fostering community unity and devotion. Alongside the readings, discourses and lectures on the Ramayana are held, offering lessons on righteousness and devotion. Additionally, Hindus avoid new ventures and auspicious events during this month, and many people partake in Ayurvedic treatments, including consuming Karkidaka Kanji, a medicinal gruel, for its health benefits.