Karnataka dengue cases surpass 9,000; over 400 reported in the last 24 hours

Important risk factors for DHF include the strain and serotype of the infecting virus, as well as the age, immune status, and genetic predisposition of the patient. Primarily a disease of the tropics, Dengue fever is an infectious disease carried by mosquitoes, and is caused by any of four related dengue viruses: DEN-1, DEN-2, DEN-3, and DEN-4. This disease used to be called “break-bone” fever because it sometimes causes severe joint and muscle pain. A person can be infected by at least two, if not all four types at different times during a life span, but only once by the same type.

Dengue cases in Karnataka have surged, with the total now exceeding 9,000, reaching 9,962 reported cases statewide. Currently, there are 334 active cases, and the outbreak has resulted in eight fatalities. In the last 24 hours, 435 new cases were identified, including five infants under one year old, raising the total of diagnosed infants to 176.

The outbreak has affected various age groups significantly. In addition to the infants, 145 individuals aged one to 97 years were diagnosed with dengue in the past day, bringing the total for this age group to 3,446. Furthermore, 332 adults over the age of 18 were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, contributing to a cumulative total of 6,340 cases among adults.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has reported over 3,000 dengue cases, with 3,487 confirmed in total, including 363 new cases detected in the last day. Authorities are urging residents to take preventive measures against the disease, such as eliminating stagnant water sources where mosquitoes breed, using repellents, and seeking medical help if symptoms develop.