Karnataka HC Grants Bail to Three in Gauri Lankesh Murder Case

The Karnataka High Court has granted bail to three individuals accused in the Gauri Lankesh murder case, marking a significant turn in the six-year-long legal proceedings. Justice Vishwajit Shetty delivered the ruling, which has generated substantial public and legal interest.

The accused, KT Naveen Kumar (A17), Amit Digwekar (A5), and HL Suresh (A7), were represented by senior advocate Arun Shyam. Their bail was granted after a detailed argument in their defense.

Gauri Lankesh, a renowned journalist and activist, was tragically shot outside her Bengaluru residence in September 2017, leading to a massive outcry and a thorough investigation into the motives behind her assassination.