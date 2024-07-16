Kerala’s Sabarimala Temple Opens for 5-Day Karkidakam Pooja

The Sabarimala temple opened on Monday for a five-day pooja marking the Malayalam month of Karkidakam. Melsanthi Mahesh Nampoothiri officially opened the temple’s sreekovil at 5 pm, accompanied by thantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru. No rituals were conducted in the evening, adhering to the temple’s established practices. The sacred ceremonies began with the Neyyabhishekam held on Tuesday morning, signaling the start of Karkidakam month.

Throughout the pooja days, the temple will host special rituals, including kalabhabhishekam, laksharchana, and sahasrakalasam. The festivities will culminate on July 20 with the evening rendition of Harivarasanam at 10 pm. Other rituals such as udayasthamana pooja, ashtabhishekam, and padi pooja will also take place. The temple will close its doors on Saturday.

As Karkidaka Masam, also known as Ramayana Masam, unfolds, it is a time when many read the epic Ramayana. This month, which coincides with the peak monsoon season, runs from July 16 to August 16. Karkidaka Vavu Bali, a ritual honoring deceased ancestors, will be observed on Amavasya, drawing thousands to seashores and riverbanks for the ceremonial rites. Additionally, the Devaswom Board is preparing for the upcoming pilgrimage season, setting a daily cap of 80,000 pilgrims in the virtual queue.