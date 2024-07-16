Major Among Four Soldiers Killed in Fierce Doda Encounter

In a tragic incident, four Indian Army soldiers, including a Major, were killed during an encounter with terrorists in the Desa area of Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday. The joint operation, involving the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, was based on specific intelligence about terrorist presence. The Indian Army reported that contact with the terrorists was established around 9 pm, leading to a heavy firefight and initial reports of injuries among the soldiers.

Officials confirmed that at least five soldiers were critically injured during the intense exchange of gunfire. This marks the second significant encounter in the Jammu region within a week. Days earlier, five soldiers were killed in an attack in Kathua, where terrorists targeted two trucks carrying troops with grenades, armor-piercing bullets, and an M4 assault rifle.

Terrorist activities, initially confined to the Poonch and Rajouri districts, have spread across Jammu, a region previously free from such violence. In the past 32 months, 48 soldiers have been killed in action in this area. Reports suggest that over 60 foreign terrorists, trained in jungle warfare, may be operating in the Jammu region, causing widespread fear. Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the Army to fully utilize its anti-terrorist capabilities to eliminate the threat in Jammu.