Man, Pregnant Wife attacked for not giving way to MLA’s Vehicle

A family, including a pregnant woman, was allegedly attacked in Kattakada, Thiruvananthapuram, on Monday evening for reportedly not yielding to an MLA’s vehicle. They have filed a complaint against MLA G Stephen and DYFI activists, accusing them of vandalizing their car, breaking the woman’s necklace, and physically assaulting them. The incident has raised serious allegations against the MLA and the DYFI workers involved.

The family, returning from a wedding reception, was assaulted by a group allegedly angered by their failure to give way to the MLA’s vehicle. Bineesh and his wife Neetu suffered injuries, with Bineesh’s nose, hand, and chest battered, and their car damaged. The attackers also ripped off their necklaces. The family has lodged a complaint at the Kattakkada police station, detailing the ordeal.

Meanwhile, MLA G Stephen denied the allegations, stating he did not request to clear the way for his car. He informed Asianet News that he was in the wedding auditorium during the incident and was unaware of who attacked the family.