Metro hits record of 8 lakh daily passengers; Rs 25 crore revenue in 10 days

Bengaluru’s Namma Metro has experienced a significant surge in passenger traffic, exceeding 8 lakh daily travelers over the past ten days, resulting in over Rs 25 crore in revenue. This increase is largely attributed to the end of COVID-19 restrictions, which has led many tech professionals to return to their offices, driving up metro usage.

The metro’s purple route, particularly the stretch from Chellaghatta to Whitefield, has seen the highest traffic, with passenger numbers doubling on routes servicing IT companies. Previously managing around 6.5 lakh daily riders, the metro is now accommodating 8.11 lakh commuters. In response to this demand, the number of trains on the purple route has increased from nine to fifteen, ensuring a train arrives every three and a half minutes.

The Kempegowda and Visvesvaraya metro stations are now experiencing the highest passenger volumes, prompting adjustments in train schedules, including earlier starts for services from Baiyappanahalli. The current daily revenue surpasses Rs 2 crore, reflecting the pivotal role of Namma Metro in facilitating Bengaluru’s workforce’s daily commutes as they transition back to in-person work.