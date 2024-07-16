Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited invites applications for 74 posts: Details

New Delhi: The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill vacant posts for nurses, stipendiary trainees, and other positions. The application process will conclude on August 5. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 74 posts.

Application Fee:

Nurse and Category I Posts: Rs 150

Other Posts: Rs 100

Exemptions: SC/ST and female candidates are exempted from fee payment.

Payment Methods: Debit card, credit card, or net banking

Age Limit:

General Age Limit: 18-30 years

Stipendiary Trainees/Scientific Assistant (Diploma holders in engineering/Science graduates): 18-25 years

Stipendiary Trainees ST/TN Category: 18-24 years

X-Ray Technician: 18-25 years

Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 74

Nurse: 1

Stipendiary Trainees ST/TN Operator Category II: Fitter: 10

Electrician: 8

Instrumentation: 13

Operator: 29

Stipendiary Trainees/Scientific Assistant ST/SA Cat-1:Physics: 12

Mechanical: 5

Electrical: 3

Electronics Engineering: 1

X-Ray Technician C: 1

Eligibility:

Nurse:

10+2 with a Nursing Diploma (3-year course) or BSc Nursing

Registration in State Nursing Council

Pay Scale:

Nurse – A: Rs 44,900

Category-I Stipendiary Trainee/Scientific Assistant (ST/SA): Rs 35,400

Category-II Stipendiary Trainee (ST/TN): Rs 21,700

X-Ray Technician (Technician-C): Initial Pay of Rs 25,500

Selection Process:

Nurse:

For the nurse position, the selection process involves a preliminary test of 1-hour, an Advanced Test of 2-hour, and a skill test. The written examination will be held in OMR-based or Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Category-I Stipendiary Trainee/Scientific Assistant (ST/SA)

Diploma Holders in Engineering/Science Graduates

Wrriten Examination

Personal Interview

Duration of Examination: 1.5 hours

Written Examination: OMR-based or Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Category-II Stipendiary Trainee (ST/TN)

Written Examination:

Preliminary Test (1-hour duration)

Advanced Test (2-hour duration)Skill Test

Marking Scheme

Correct answer: 2 marks

Incorrect answer: 0.5 mark deduction

Qualifying marks

General Category (UR): 40% marks

SC/ST/OBC (NCL)/PwBD/EWS: 30% marks