Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited invites applications for 74 posts: Details

New Delhi: The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill vacant posts for nurses, stipendiary trainees, and other positions. The application process will conclude on August 5. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 74 posts.
Application Fee:
Nurse and Category I Posts: Rs 150
Other Posts: Rs 100
Exemptions: SC/ST and female candidates are exempted from fee payment.
Payment Methods: Debit card, credit card, or net banking
Age Limit:
General Age Limit: 18-30 years
Stipendiary Trainees/Scientific Assistant (Diploma holders in engineering/Science graduates): 18-25 years
Stipendiary Trainees ST/TN Category: 18-24 years
X-Ray Technician: 18-25 years
Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 74
Nurse: 1
Stipendiary Trainees ST/TN Operator Category II: Fitter: 10
Electrician: 8
Instrumentation: 13
Operator: 29
Stipendiary Trainees/Scientific Assistant ST/SA Cat-1:Physics: 12
Mechanical: 5
Electrical: 3
Electronics Engineering: 1
X-Ray Technician C: 1
Eligibility:
Nurse:
10+2 with a Nursing Diploma (3-year course) or BSc Nursing
Registration in State Nursing Council
Pay Scale:
Nurse – A: Rs 44,900
Category-I Stipendiary Trainee/Scientific Assistant (ST/SA): Rs 35,400
Category-II Stipendiary Trainee (ST/TN): Rs 21,700
X-Ray Technician (Technician-C): Initial Pay of Rs 25,500
Selection Process:
Nurse:
For the nurse position, the selection process involves a preliminary test of 1-hour, an Advanced Test of 2-hour, and a skill test. The written examination will be held in OMR-based or Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.
Category-I Stipendiary Trainee/Scientific Assistant (ST/SA)
Diploma Holders in Engineering/Science Graduates
Wrriten Examination
Personal Interview
Duration of Examination: 1.5 hours
Written Examination: OMR-based or Computer-Based Test (CBT)
Category-II Stipendiary Trainee (ST/TN)
Written Examination:
Preliminary Test (1-hour duration)
Advanced Test (2-hour duration)Skill Test
Marking Scheme
Correct answer: 2 marks
Incorrect answer: 0.5 mark deduction
Qualifying marks
General Category (UR): 40% marks
SC/ST/OBC (NCL)/PwBD/EWS: 30% marks
