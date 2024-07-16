Recipe: Nutritious Karkidaka Kanji for Monsoon Health

Ingredients:
– 1 cup rice (preferably Njavara rice or any traditional rice variety)
– 2 tablespoons green gram (moong dal)
– 1 tablespoon fenugreek seeds
– 1/4 teaspoon cumin seeds
– 1/4 teaspoon black peppercorns
– 1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder
– 1/4 teaspoon dry ginger powder (chukku)
– 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder
– 1/4 teaspoon cumin powder
– 1/4 teaspoon coriander powder
– 1/4 teaspoon cloves
– 2 garlic cloves (crushed)
– 1 small piece of jaggery (optional, for a slightly sweet taste)
– Salt to taste
– 4 cups water
– 1 cup coconut milk (optional, for added richness)
– 1 teaspoon ghee (clarified butter)
– Handful of curry leaves
– Handful of chopped coriander leaves
Instructions:
1. Preparation:
– Wash the rice and green gram thoroughly and soak them in water for about 30 minutes.
– Crush the cumin seeds, black peppercorns, and cloves together.
2. Cooking the Kanji:
– In a large pot, add the soaked rice and green gram along with the water.
– Add the crushed cumin seeds, black peppercorns, and cloves to the pot.
– Add fenugreek seeds, turmeric powder, dry ginger powder, cardamom powder, cumin powder, and coriander powder.
– Stir in the crushed garlic cloves and jaggery (if using).
– Add salt to taste.
– Cook on medium heat until the rice and green gram are well-cooked and the mixture becomes thick and porridge-like. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking.
3. Finishing Touches:
– Once the kanji is cooked, add the coconut milk (if using) and mix well. Let it simmer for a few more minutes.
– In a small pan, heat the ghee and add the curry leaves. Fry until they are crisp.
– Pour the ghee and curry leaves over the cooked kanji and mix well.
– Garnish with chopped coriander leaves.
4. Serving:
– Serve the Karkidaka Kanji hot. It can be enjoyed as a nutritious meal, especially during the monsoon season, for its health-boosting properties.
