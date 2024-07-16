Recipe: Nutritious Karkidaka Kanji for Monsoon Health

Ingredients:

– 1 cup rice (preferably Njavara rice or any traditional rice variety)

– 2 tablespoons green gram (moong dal)

– 1 tablespoon fenugreek seeds

– 1/4 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 1/4 teaspoon black peppercorns

– 1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1/4 teaspoon dry ginger powder (chukku)

– 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

– 1/4 teaspoon cumin powder

– 1/4 teaspoon coriander powder

– 1/4 teaspoon cloves

– 2 garlic cloves (crushed)

– 1 small piece of jaggery (optional, for a slightly sweet taste)

– Salt to taste

– 4 cups water

– 1 cup coconut milk (optional, for added richness)

– 1 teaspoon ghee (clarified butter)

– Handful of curry leaves

– Handful of chopped coriander leaves

Instructions:

1. Preparation:

– Wash the rice and green gram thoroughly and soak them in water for about 30 minutes.

– Crush the cumin seeds, black peppercorns, and cloves together.

2. Cooking the Kanji:

– In a large pot, add the soaked rice and green gram along with the water.

– Add the crushed cumin seeds, black peppercorns, and cloves to the pot.

– Add fenugreek seeds, turmeric powder, dry ginger powder, cardamom powder, cumin powder, and coriander powder.

– Stir in the crushed garlic cloves and jaggery (if using).

– Add salt to taste.

– Cook on medium heat until the rice and green gram are well-cooked and the mixture becomes thick and porridge-like. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking.

3. Finishing Touches:

– Once the kanji is cooked, add the coconut milk (if using) and mix well. Let it simmer for a few more minutes.

– In a small pan, heat the ghee and add the curry leaves. Fry until they are crisp.

– Pour the ghee and curry leaves over the cooked kanji and mix well.

– Garnish with chopped coriander leaves.

4. Serving:

– Serve the Karkidaka Kanji hot. It can be enjoyed as a nutritious meal, especially during the monsoon season, for its health-boosting properties.