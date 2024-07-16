SC Seeks CBI, ED Response on Manish Sisodia’s Bail Plea by July 29

The Supreme Court has requested a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia’s bail plea, which is connected to money laundering charges tied to the Delhi excise policy. A bench of Justices BR Gavai, Sanjay Karol, and KV Viswanathan issued a notice to the ED, requiring their response by July 29, when the case will be heard.

During the proceedings, Sisodia’s lawyer, Advocate Vivek Jain, emphasized the slow pace of the trial, noting that Sisodia has been in jail for 16 months with little progress since October 2023. The Court acknowledged this concern and scheduled the next hearing for two weeks later.

Sisodia has been in custody since February 26, 2023, related to the excise policy case, which alleges that government officials altered the policy to benefit specific liquor vendors in exchange for bribes used to fund AAP’s election campaign in Goa. Sisodia’s multiple bail applications have been denied, including a recent one after the ED stated it would file a chargesheet. After the chargesheet was filed, he submitted his current bail plea.