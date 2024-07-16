Stock Market: Indian equity indices close marginally higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher for the third consecutive session on July 16. BSE Sensex ended at 80,716.55, up 51.69 points or 0.06 percent. NSE Nifty settled at 24,613.00, up 26.30 points or 0.11 percent.

About 1791 shares advanced, 1726 shares declined, and 68 shares unchanged. Top gainers were Coal India, BPCL, HUL, Tata Consumer Products and Bharti Airtel. Top losers were Shriram Finance, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement and Reliance Industries.

Among sectors, Realty index surged 1.6 percent and FMCG, IT, Metal and Telecom up 0.3-0.9 percent. On the other hand, the Media index shed 1 percent, and Power and Capital Goods indices were down 0.5 percent each. The BSE midcap index was down 0.3 percent while smallcap index was up 0.3 percent.