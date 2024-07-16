Swiggy, BigBasket, Zomato to Enter Online Liquor Delivery in Select Indian States

Several Indian states, including New Delhi, Karnataka, Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Goa, and Kerala, are set to launch pilot projects for home delivery of liquor through platforms like Swiggy, BigBasket, Zomato, and Blinkit. These initiatives, confirmed by industry executives, will initially focus on delivering low-alcohol beverages such as beer, wine, and liqueurs. Swiggy’s vice-president of corporate affairs, Dinker Vashisht, emphasized the online platforms’ ability to maintain comprehensive transaction records, verify age limits, and adhere to regulatory requirements.

Previously, states like Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Assam allowed liquor deliveries during the Covid-19 lockdowns, but legitimate deliveries have since been restricted, with some local platforms continuing in Maharashtra. State authorities are now seeking feedback from ecommerce platforms and liquor manufacturers to assess the feasibility and benefits of online liquor delivery services. This initiative targets the growing expatriate population in major cities and consumers who prefer moderate alcohol consumption, including women and senior citizens.

Currently, Odisha and West Bengal permit home delivery of alcohol under the legal framework. Industry insiders highlight the economic and consumer convenience benefits of online liquor deliveries. They assure that stringent measures like mandatory eKYC, purchase limits, and OTP verifications are in place to ensure responsible sales and prevent underage drinking. Rahul Singh, CEO of The Beer Cafe, believes that these protocols could create a more controlled and regulated sales environment compared to traditional retail outlets, promoting responsible drinking habits among consumers.