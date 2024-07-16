VIP Party Leader Mukesh Sahani’s Father Jitan Sahani Murdered

In a tragic incident, Jitan Sahani, the father of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) leader Mukesh Sahani, was murdered by unknown assailants at his home in Darbhanga, Bihar. The attack occurred on Monday night in the Ghanshyampur area, where his mutilated body was discovered. Following the incident, a police team, led by the DSP, arrived to investigate, with Darbhanga Superintendent of Police Jagunath Reddy confirming the details.

Mukesh Sahani, often referred to as the ‘Son of Mallah,’ has previously served as Bihar’s Minister of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries. He represents the influential Mallah community, which constitutes about 6 percent of the state’s population and holds significant political sway. Despite losing in the Lok Sabha elections, Sahani remains a prominent leader within the community and currently leads VIP, which is allied with the RJD and Congress in the I.N.D.I.A bloc.