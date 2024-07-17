26 killed, 14 injured as bus plummets into ravine

Lima: At least 26 people were killed, and 14 others injured as the bus they were travelling plummeted into a ravine in southern Peru. The bus with more than 40 occupants was travelling to the Andean region of Ayacucho from Lima. It veered off a cliff about 200 meters (656 feet) high.

Accidents are frequent on Peru’s often winding, mountainous roads due to speeding, poor road upkeep, a lack of traffic signs and lax enforcement of driving rules. Last year, the country of 34 million people registered more than 3,100 deaths from more than 87,000 traffic accidents.

Seventeen people died in a similar bus crash on the same road in May. Seventy percent of road accidents in Peru are due to human factors such as driver incompetence or fatigue, according to official data.