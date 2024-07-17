6 States Expected to Receive Special Economic Grants

The NDA government at the Centre is considering providing special economic grants to six states that lag in development, officials said. Bihar is among these states, with others likely to include Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. These grants will be part of the forthcoming budget, targeting sector-specific developments.

The JD(U), a key NDA partner, has long advocated for special status for Bihar, especially due to its economic challenges and flood-prone regions. Similarly, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has pushed for special economic grants to complete mega development projects during his visit to Delhi.

Although formal special status for any state isn’t feasible under NITI Aayog’s current norms, the NDA-III government remains committed to state development. Officials suggest that special economic grants for 5-6 states might be included in the upcoming budget, focusing on areas like roads, industry, power, employment, and agriculture.