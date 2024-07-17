Aatmanirbhar Bharat: New List of Indigenised Defence Items Announced

In a move to enhance self-reliance in defence production, the Indian defence ministry has unveiled its fifth positive indigenisation list, featuring 346 defence items. This initiative ensures that these items will only be procured from Indian manufacturers after specific indigenisation timelines, as outlined on the Ministry of Defence’s Srijan portal. The list aims to provide the domestic industry with procurement assurances from the armed forces, thereby boosting the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign and reducing dependence on global markets.

The defence ministry’s Srijan portal, launched in 2020, serves as a platform for Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and service headquarters to offer items for indigenisation to private industries, including MSMEs and startups. Since the release of the first positive indigenisation list in August 2020, the Indian defence industry has been informed of the anticipated requirements of the armed forces to better prepare for indigenisation. The current list includes strategically important line replacement units, systems, sub-systems, assemblies, spares, components, and raw materials with an import substitution value of Rs 1,048 crore.

To date, over 36,000 defence items have been offered for indigenisation, with more than 12,300 successfully indigenised in the last three years, leading to domestic vendor orders worth Rs 7,572 crore. Major DPSUs involved include Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Bharat Electronics Ltd, and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. The Indian armed forces are expected to procure defence items worth around USD 130 billion over the next 5-6 years, with a target to achieve a turnover of USD 25 billion in defence production and to increase military hardware exports to Rs 50,000 crore by 2028-29.