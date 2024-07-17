Air India Express introduces ‘Xpress Holidays’: Details

Mumbai: Low-budget air carrier based in the country, Air India Express has launched ‘Xpress Holidays,’. The new platform was introduced in partnership with MakeMyTrip .This new platform will allow travelers book flights, hotels, transport, and activities all in one place. This service offers exclusive deals through the airline’s website, airindiaexpress.com.

‘Xpress Holidays’ provides access to complete holiday packages that include cab pick-ups, sightseeing tours, and unique experiences. You can find these fantastic deals in the Product and Services section on the Air India Express website.

Goa Package: Starting at Rs 15,876 per person, this package includes a stay at a 4-star hotel, round-trip flights, sightseeing, airport transfers, and meals for 3 nights and 4 days.

Dubai Super Saver Holiday Package: Starting at Rs 44,357 per person, this 4-night, 5-day package includes round-trip flights, visa, accommodation, sightseeing tours, and selected meals.

Other exciting offers are also available for popular destinations like Himachal Pradesh, Kashmir, Kerala, Northeast India, and Rajasthan.

‘With the launch of the all-encompassing ‘Xpress Holidays’, powered by MakeMyTrip, we are also enabling exclusive curated offers on flights and accommodations across India and our key international destinations, including airport transfers and guided tours,’ Ankur Garg, Chief Commercial Officer of Air India Express said in the official Press Release.