Air India Interviews in Kalina Lead to Stampede-like Chaos

A large crowd of job seekers gathered at Air India Airport Services Ltd in Kalina, Mumbai, on Tuesday, July 16, creating chaotic scenes. Videos shared on social media depicted thousands of applicants rushing toward the interview location, with some climbing vehicles and trees to gain quicker access.

The influx was due to walk-in interviews for 2,216 handyman positions announced by Air India Airport Services Ltd. The overwhelming number of candidates prompted authorities to step in to manage the situation and prevent a stampede.

In an official statement, Air India Airport Services Ltd, previously known as AIASL, outlined its recruitment drive, indicating that the vacancies are for a Fixed Term Contract of three years, with potential renewal based on performance. The notification also emphasized the company’s adherence to reservation policies as per Presidential Directives, stating that actual reservations would depend on the workforce composition at the time of appointment.