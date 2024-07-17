Ajit Pawar Faces Setback: 4 Top Leaders Resign After Poll Defeat, Likely to Join Sharad Pawar

In a significant blow to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra’s Pimpri Chinchwad, four prominent leaders have resigned following a disappointing performance in the recent Lok Sabha polls. These leaders are expected to soon join the faction led by Sharad Pawar. Among those who resigned are Ajit Gavhane, the unit chief, and key members Yash Sane, Rahul Bhosale, and Pankaj Bhalekar, who previously held positions as student wing leader and corporators, respectively.

Sharad Pawar previously asserted that the party would not welcome individuals aiming to weaken it, but would accept leaders who maintain the party’s integrity. The Pawar family’s political rift began in 2023 when Ajit Pawar defied his uncle, Sharad Pawar, leading to a split within the NCP. While Sharad Pawar remained in opposition, Ajit Pawar aligned with the ruling Mahayuti government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and was appointed Deputy Chief Minister.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, Ajit Pawar’s faction, as part of the BJP-led NDA, faced a significant defeat, securing only one seat in Raigad, while Sharad Pawar’s faction won eight seats.