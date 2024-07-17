Apple introduces HomePod mini in new colour in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Apple’s HomePod Mini has been unveiled in a new colour option in India. The colour is named Midnight. The speaker was initially unveiled alongside the iPhone 12 series in October 2020.

The Apple HomePod Mini, priced at Rs. 10,900. Apple says that this variant is made with 100 percent recycled mesh fabric. It will be available for sale in India, the US and 30 other countries worldwide starting July 17.Alongside the new Midnight shade, the Apple HomePod Mini is also currently available in the India in blue, orange, white and yellow colours.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price crosses Rs 55,000 mark

The Apple HomePod Mini is powered by the Apple S5 chipset and an additional U1 chip to enable UWB support which allows it to track other Apple devices for media controls as well as interacting with other smart home devices. It also sports a touch-sensitive light-emitting panel on top which allows users to control the volume of the device.

The HomePod Mini allows people to use the Intercom feature to send messages from one unit to another. It is compatible with an iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, as well as car speakers with the CarPlay function. The smart speaker is equipped with Siri but the requests to the voice assistant are not associated with an Apple ID.