CM Pinarayi Vijayan unveils Rs 13,013 crore projects to be completed in 100 days

The Left Democratic Front government in Kerala, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has announced a bold plan to implement development projects worth Rs 13,013.40 crore within 100 days, coinciding with the government’s third anniversary. This initiative, part of the fourth phase of the 100-day program, involves 1,070 projects across 47 departments and aims for completion by October 22. The focus is on enhancing government activities for social progress and sustainable development.

This latest edition of the 100-day program is designed to address urgent areas needing attention, fulfilling election manifesto commitments. The initiative, spanning various sectors, is expected to generate 2,59,384 job opportunities. It includes inaugurating 706 projects and launching or announcing 364 others within the stipulated timeframe.

Key highlights include the distribution of 30,000 title deeds, the introduction of 456 modernized ration shops, and the establishment of 37 smart villages. Additionally, the government will provide expensive medications at no profit through the Karunya community pharmacy and facilitate the distribution of 10,000 individual homes under the Life Mission program.