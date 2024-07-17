Commodity Market: Gold price crosses Rs 55,000 mark

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price touched record high in Kerala on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. Gold is trading at Rs 55,000, up by Rs 720 per 8 gram. In the last two days, gold price appreciated by Rs 1000 per 8 gram. Yesterday, yellow metal gained by Rs 280 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices saw a slight decrease on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7480.6 per gram down by Rs.460. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6852.3 per gram down by Rs.421. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -0.36%, whereas in the last month it has been -0.61%. The cost of silver is Rs.92200 per kg up by Rs.180 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs.74675 per 10 gram up by 0.042%. Silver futures were trading at Rs.99100 per kg up by 0.16%.

In international markets, price of spot gold was up 0.5% at $2,479.75 per ounce. It touched a record peak of $2,481.09 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures gained 0.6% to $2,482.00. Price of spot spot silver fell 0.3% to $31.29 per ounce, platinum firmed 0.2% to $1,001.83 and palladium gained 0.4% to $962.69.

The holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.66% to 842.02 tonnes on Tuesday from 836.53 tonnes on Monday.