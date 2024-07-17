Etihad Airways launches flights to 5 new destinations: Details

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways has launched flights to five new destinations in Malaysia. The airline will operate flights to Johor Bahru, Langkawi, Penang, Kota Kinabalu and Tawau. The Etihad Airways will codeshare with Batik Air Malaysia.

This will also enable travellers to connect to Hanoi and Da Nang in Vietnam, as well as Perth in Australia. On a single ticket, passengers can access the combined services of both these carriers. Customers can access these locations via Batik’s hub at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL) which is served by twice-daily Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi. Travellers will also be able to have their luggage transferred to their final destination.

‘We eagerly anticipate extending a warm welcome to customers from Asia visiting our home in Abu Dhabi, experiencing our renowned hospitality, as well as passengers connecting to Etihad’s growing global network in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe via our Abu Dhabi hub,’ Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad, said.

‘We aim to establish Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL) as a transit hub, further enhancing Etihad’s connectivity for its passengers, ensuring a more comprehensive and convenient travel experience,’ Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy, Chief Executive Officer of Batik Air Malaysia, said.