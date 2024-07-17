Facts about sex during period

Menstrual days are difficult for many women and it can also affect daily activities. Several women faces problems such as abdominal pain, mood swings, back pain and leg pain during periods.

Sex during menstruation is something that women hate. Many people avoid sex during periods. But as per studies, period sex is safe and has some surprising health effects. It provides relief from period cramps.

Sex can reduce body pain during periods. The endorphins released during orgasm act like natural pain relievers and relieve the cramps and headaches that occur during this time. ‘Sex during periods is completely natural and safe for both partners’, says Tara Ford, MD, a physician at the Medical Center for Female Sexuality in New York.

Some women say they enjoy sex more during menstruation. Practicing sexual hygiene and washing the genitals before and after intercourse can prevent infection. Stimulation is different for every woman. Some women feeling more aroused and more sensitive during this time.

Abdominal pain is common during menstruation due to the release of prostaglandins. They are more common in women who follow an unhealthy lifestyle, do not exercise enough, smoke or drink too much. However, by reducing the levels of prostaglandins, sex can be enjoyable. Vaginal dryness can make sex uncomfortable and painful. During menstruation, blood acts as a natural lubricant, thereby facilitating sex. Period sex is also known to soothe period cramps, make you have better orgasms, can connect you better with your partner and as it pushes you out of your comfort zone, it can help you deal with your vulnerability in a better way.Having sex make your periods shorter. Muscle contractions during sex push out the uterine contents faster and result in shorter periods. Sex during periods also ushers in a feeling of deeper intimacy between the partners. Research has shown that about 30% of people have sex while on their period.