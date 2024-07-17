Gems and jewellery exports from India dip in June

Mumbai: India’s total exports of gems and jewellery reported a 13.44% year-on-year decline in June 2024. As per data released by the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), the exports of gems and jewellery in last month stood at Rs 15,939.77 crore (USD 1,909.57 million). Overall, exports in this sector for June 2023 were recorded at Rs 18,413.88 crore (USD 2,240.77 million).

The overall exports of cut and polished diamonds dipped by 25.17 per cent in June to Rs 8,496.87 crore (USD 1,017.87 million), compared to Rs 11,354.67 crore (USD 1,382.13 million) for the same period of the previous year.

However, the total gold jewellery exports went up by 7.97 per cent at Rs 5,074.27 crore (USD 608.01 million) as compared to Rs 4,699.56 crore (USD 571.63 million) for the same period of the previous year.

GJEPC, established in 1966, serves as the foremost organisation promoting India’s export-driven growth in the gem and jewellery sector. Based in Mumbai, it operates regional offices nationwide and boasts a membership exceeding 10,000.