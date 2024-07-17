Indian Army kills 5 terrorists, loses 9 Soldiers in 3 Months

In the last three months, the Indian Army has lost 9 soldiers in operations against foreign terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. Despite these losses, the Indian Army, in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, successfully neutralized five foreign terrorists. Additionally, one personnel each from the BSF, CRPF, Indian Air Force, and Jammu and Kashmir Police have also died in the line of duty in the same region.

On July 15, Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra, Sepoy Ajay, and a police constable were killed in a counter-terrorist operation in Desha forest, Doda district. An official from the defence establishment stated that since May 2024, 13 security personnel, including 9 from the Indian Army, have been killed, and five terrorists have been neutralized in two separate operations. Since November 2021, 34 personnel have been lost, while 40 terrorists have been killed in various operations in the Jammu region.

Sources indicated that the rise in attacks is due to new tactics, advanced communication devices, thinner security deployments, and lack of ground intelligence. The region saw a resurgence of violence after the February 2021 ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. Before the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020, the area was monitored by a battalion of 800 soldiers, now reduced to 260 soldiers. Terrorists have shifted tactics, using the terrain and jungles for shelter and storage, making detection challenging. Retired soldiers from Pakistan’s Special Service Group are reportedly leading terror operations along the Line of Control.