Indian equity markets will remain closed today: Details

Mumbai: Domestic equity markets will remain closed today for Muharram. Trading in the equity, derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), and currency derivative segments on stock exchanges BSE and NSE, as well as in the forex market, will resume on Thursday, July 18.
The commodity derivatives and electronic gold receipts (EGR) segments will only be closed during the first half of the day, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Trading will resume in the evening session from 5:00 PM to 11:30 PM/11:55 PM for these segments.
Also Read: Aatmanirbhar Bharat: New List of Indigenised Defence Items Announced
After July 17, the next trading holiday is on August 15.
Stock Market Holiday 2024 Full List
January 26, 2024: Friday, Republic Day
March 8, 2024: Friday, Mahashivratri
March 25, 2024: Monday, Holi
March 29, 2024, Friday, Good Friday
April 11, 2024: Thursday, Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid)
April 17, 2024: Wednesday, Ram Navami
May 1, 2024: Wednesday, Maharashtra Day
May 20 2024: General Elections (Lok Sabha)
June 17, 2024: Monday, Bakri Id
July 17, 2024: Wednesday, Muharram
August 15, 2024: Thursday, Independence Day/Parsi New Year
October 2, 2024: Wednesday, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
November 1, 2024: Friday, Diwali Laxmi Pujan*
November 15, 2024: Friday, Gurunanak Jayanti
December 25, 2024: Wednesday, Christmas
Five other holidays will fall during the weekends in 2024. These are:
April 14, 2024, Sunday, Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
April 21, 2024, Sunday, Shri Mahavir Jayanti
September 7, 2024, Saturday, Ganesh Chaturthi
October 12, 2024, Saturday, Dussehra
November 2, 2024, Saturday, Diwali-Balipratipada
Post Your Comments