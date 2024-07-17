Indian equity markets will remain closed today: Details

Mumbai: Domestic equity markets will remain closed today for Muharram. Trading in the equity, derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), and currency derivative segments on stock exchanges BSE and NSE, as well as in the forex market, will resume on Thursday, July 18.

The commodity derivatives and electronic gold receipts (EGR) segments will only be closed during the first half of the day, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Trading will resume in the evening session from 5:00 PM to 11:30 PM/11:55 PM for these segments.

Also Read: Aatmanirbhar Bharat: New List of Indigenised Defence Items Announced

After July 17, the next trading holiday is on August 15.

Stock Market Holiday 2024 Full List

January 26, 2024: Friday, Republic Day

March 8, 2024: Friday, Mahashivratri

March 25, 2024: Monday, Holi

March 29, 2024, Friday, Good Friday

April 11, 2024: Thursday, Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid)

April 17, 2024: Wednesday, Ram Navami

May 1, 2024: Wednesday, Maharashtra Day

May 20 2024: General Elections (Lok Sabha)

June 17, 2024: Monday, Bakri Id

July 17, 2024: Wednesday, Muharram

August 15, 2024: Thursday, Independence Day/Parsi New Year

October 2, 2024: Wednesday, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

November 1, 2024: Friday, Diwali Laxmi Pujan*

November 15, 2024: Friday, Gurunanak Jayanti

December 25, 2024: Wednesday, Christmas

Five other holidays will fall during the weekends in 2024. These are:

April 14, 2024, Sunday, Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti

April 21, 2024, Sunday, Shri Mahavir Jayanti

September 7, 2024, Saturday, Ganesh Chaturthi

October 12, 2024, Saturday, Dussehra

November 2, 2024, Saturday, Diwali-Balipratipada