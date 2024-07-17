Kazakhstan Woman Raped in Gurugram Hospital, Suspect Arrested

In a distressing incident in Gurugram, a 24-year-old hospital attendant named Thakur Singh was arrested for allegedly raping a 51-year-old woman from Kazakhstan who was recovering from arthroscopy surgery. The incident occurred at Artemis Hospital, where the victim had been admitted on July 9 and underwent surgery the following day. Reports indicate that the assault took place on Sunday morning while the woman was sedated.

The victim’s daughter raised the alarm upon seeing Singh with her mother, prompting immediate police action that led to Singh’s arrest. Artemis Hospital expressed deep concern over the incident, emphasizing their commitment to patient safety and promising full cooperation with the authorities for a thorough investigation. Singh has since been suspended from his duties while the inquiry is conducted.

An FIR has been filed against Singh under section 64(2)(e) (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He was presented in court and remanded to judicial custody as police continue their investigation. The woman was discharged from the hospital on Monday.