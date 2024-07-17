Kerala Rains: Schools Closed in 8 Districts, Orange Alert in 5

Kerala is set to experience heavy rainfall until July 22, according to the Meteorological Department. The state has already recorded significant rainfall, totaling 8.45 cm in the last 24 hours as of Tuesday morning. The expected formation of a new low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal by July 19, originating from the South China Sea and Vietnam, is predicted to further intensify the rainfall.

Due to the heavy rains, holidays have been declared for educational institutions in Kozhikode, Palakkad, Idukki, Wayanad, Alappuzha, Thrissur, Kannur, and Kottayam districts, although pre-scheduled exams will proceed as planned. An orange alert has been issued today in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts, while the rest of the state, except for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, is under a yellow alert.

Heavy rains on Tuesday led to the deaths of eight people across various districts, with one person missing. In Palakkad’s Wadakkancherry, Sulochana (54) and her son Ranjith (31) died when a wall in their house collapsed. K Chandrasekharan (62) drowned in Kannur’s Panoor, and Hemavati (50) was electrocuted in Kasaragod’s Madhur. In Pathanamthitta’s Thiruvalla, Reji (48) was electrocuted while clearing weeds, and Molly (42) died after an uprooted banyan tree fell on her car in Vithura. Additionally, 224 people have been relocated to 14 camps across the state, and traffic on the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway from Munnar to Poopara has been banned on the Gap Road following a landslide.