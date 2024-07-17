Know health benefits of coffee

Most people start their day with a nice hot cup of coffee. Researchers say moderate coffee consumption should be considered part of a healthy lifestyle.

Drinking coffee is good for fighting fatigue and regaining energy. Studies have shown that the antioxidants present in coffee help fight many diseases like heart disease and diabetes. Drinking coffee daily can reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes. Coffee also has the ability to produce insulin, which regulates sugar levels.

Studies also show that drinking coffee can reduce the risk of heart disease. Similarly, the ‘chlorogenic acid’ contained in coffee helps to prevent many health problems and reduce BP. It also helps in weight loss.

Coffee is also good for the skin. Scrubbing with coffee beans, which are rich in antioxidants, will firm the skin and protect it from wrinkles and the like. Face packs with coffee powder can help prevent blackheads, dark spots, wrinkles etc. on the skin.