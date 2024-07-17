Know  health benefits of eating vegetables

As per experts, lifestyle diseases can be controlled by including vegetarian food in the diet.

Vegetarian food has many benefits. A vegetarian diet helps to keep the body energetic and youthful. Leafy greens and other vegetables are important sources of beta-carotene and vitamin C. Vegetables can also be included in the diet to boost immunity. Vegetables also contain vitamins, nutrients, fiber, and potassium. They also help fight diseases like heart disease, diabetes and several other.

Spinach: These leafy greens have a lot of nutrients that the body needs. Eating spinach is very good for preventing respiratory diseases and maintaining immunity. Spinach is rich in vitamin A, C, E, K, potassium, iron and calcium. So they help in reducing anemia. Rich in antioxidants, minerals, protein and fiber, spinach is great for digestion. Including potassium-rich spinach in your diet can also help lower blood pressure.

Cabbage: Cabbage is one of the most nutritious vegetables. Cabbage is found in greenish-white and violet-purple colors. Along with vitamins A, B-2 and C, cabbage also contains calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, iron, sodium, potassium and sulphur. Cabbage is best for improving eyesight and hair growth.

Bitter gourd: Bitter gourd is very good for skin diseases. It can be eaten as a juice as well as curry.

Cauliflower : Cauliflower contains water, protein, carbohydrates, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, iron, sodium, and potassium, as well as vitamin A, vitamin C, thiamin, riboflavin, choline, and nicotinic acid. They also contain omega 3 fatty acids.

Also Read: Amazing Health Benefits of Rock Salt

Lady finger: These are very good for health.

Tomatoes: Tomatoes contain protein, calcium, phosphorus, vitamin A, thiamin, riboflavin, vitamin C, and vitamin K. Eating tomatoes is good for blood purity and nerve strength and vitality. It also helps prevent anemia. Tomatoes are best for skin care and skin diseases.

Carrot : Carrots are rich in vitamin A and are good for eyesight. Apart from vitamin A, carrots contain many nutrients like vitamin C, K, B6, biotin, potassium and fiber. Carrot juice is rich in antioxidants and other vitamins. It can help boost immunity. Carrot juice can be consumed to control blood sugar levels. They also have a low glycemic index.