OnePlus launches new smartphone in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: OnePlus Nord 4 was launched in India. The new Nord series handset, unveiled at OnePlus’ Summer Launch Event, comes as a successor to last year’s OnePlus Nord 3.

Price of OnePlus Nord 4 in India starts at Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The higher-end variants with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage have a price tag of Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 35,999, respectively. The smartphone is offered in Mercurial Silver, Oasis Green, and Obsidian Midnight shades. The new phone will be available for pre-orders via OnePlus online store, Amazon India, and other retail stores from July 20 to July 30. The open sale will start on August 2. As an introductory offer, the base variant of OnePlus Nord 4 can be grabbed for Rs. 28,999 by applying bank-based discounts. During open sales, the initial price tag would be Rs. 27,999, including bank offers.

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus Nord 4 runs on Android 14 with OxygenOS 14.1 on top and OnePlus is promising four years of software updates and a further two years of security updates to the new phone. It features a 6.74-inch 1.5K(1,240×2,772 pixels) AMOLED display with 450ppi pixel density, 20.1:9 aspect ratio, 93.50 percent screen-to-body ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It has an octa-core Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, coupled with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and an Adreno 732 GPU. OnePlus claims that the OnePlus Nord 4 will offer smooth operations after years of use as it has bagged a TUV SUD Fluency 72 Month A rating. It carries an X-axis linear motor for gaming.

For photos and videos, the phone carries a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and Electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support alongside an 8-megapixel Sony ultra wide-angle camera with 112 degrees field of view. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16-megapixel sensor at the front.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus Nord 4 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, NFC, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port. It includes an alert slider on the left spine. The handset supports face unlock feature and has dual stereo speakers with noise cancellation support. The new Nord phone ships with several AI features like AI Audio Summary to quickly transcribe a long meeting, AI Note Summary to summarise emails, AI Text Translate for translations and AI Linkboost for enhanced connectivity.

OnePlus has provided a 5,500mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support on the Nord 4. The battery unit is claimed to survive more than 1,600 charging cycles. It includes OnePlus’s in-house Battery Health Engine technology, that analyses battery use and charging habits with the help of AI and optimises the charging after the phone reaches 80 percent charge. The fast-charging technology is claimed to fill the battery from 1 to 100 percent in just 28 minutes.