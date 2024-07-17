OnePlus launches new smartwatch in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: OnePlus Watch 2R was launched in India at the company’s Summer Launch Event. The OnePlus Watch 2R appears to be a rebadged version of the existing OnePlus Watch 2, which was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in February.

The OnePlus Watch 2R is priced in India at Rs. 17,999 and will be available for purchase in the country starting July 20 via the official website. The smartwatch is offered in two colour options — Forest Green and Gunmetal Gray.

The OnePlus Watch 2R sports a 1.43-inch circular AMOLED screen with a 466 x 466 pixels resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits of peak brightness level and a 2.5D sapphire crystal glass. It is equipped with a dual-engine architecture, which includes a Snapdragon W5 and a BES2700 chipset. The former runs WearOS 4 out-of-the-box, while the latter runs RTOS. It also comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

Also Read: 26 killed, 14 injured as bus plummets into ravine

The newly launched OnePlus Watch 2R supports dual-band GPS, Beidou, Galileo, GLONASS, QZSS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. The watch is equipped with several health and wellness monitoring sensors, including heart rate and blood oxygen level. It also helps track sleep and stress levels. It is compatible with the OHealth app, which helps track all health-related data.

OnePlus has packed a 500mAh battery into the OnePlus Watch 2R. It supports 7.5W VOOC Fast Charging via a USB Type-C port, which is claimed to charge the smartwatch from zero to 100 percent in 60 minutes. The watch is said to offer a battery life of “an entire day” in Smart Mode with 10 minutes of fast charging. It is also said to offer up to 100 hours of battery life on Smart Mode and up to 12 days on Power Saving Mode.

The OnePlus Watch 2R comes with 5ATM rating for water resistance as well as an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The watch has an aluminium chassis and it has silicone straps with stainless steel buckles.