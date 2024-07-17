OnePlus launches new tablet in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: OnePlus Pad 2 was launched in India. OnePlus Pad 2 is available in two RAM and storage options and it seems to be a rebrand of China exclusive OnePlus Pad Pro.

Price of OnePlus Pad 2 has been set at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB version and Rs. 42,999 for the 12GB + 256GB version. It is available in Nimbus Gray shade. Open sale of the tablet will begin on August 1. The OnePlus Pad 2 can be paired with the OnePlus Stylo 2 and the OnePlus Smart Keyboard (sold separately) priced at Rs. 5,499, and Rs. 8,499, respectively.

Also Read: 26 killed, 14 injured as bus plummets into ravine

The OnePlus Pad 2 runs on Android 14 with OxygenOS 14 and sports a 12.1-inch 3K (2,120×3,000 pixels) LCD display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 303ppi pixel density, 88.40 percent screen-to-body ratio and 900 nits peak brightness. The screen has Dolby Vision support. The tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, along with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage.

The OnePlus Pad 2 has a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It has quad stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7, dual-band Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C port. The tablet supports facial recognition. It has a six-speaker system with Hi-Res certification. The OnePlus Pad 2 carries a 9,510mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging.