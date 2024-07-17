Poco launches C61 Airtel Edition with 50GB free data in India: Specifications, Price

Mumbai: Poco C61 Airtel Exclusive Edition was launched in India. Poco has partnered with Indian telecom operator Airtel to provide a prepaid subscription and special offers with the smartphone.

Poco C61 is priced in India at Rs. 8,999. However, buyers can avail of a Rs. 3,000 discount. The regular Poco C61 variant retails for Rs. 6,499. The smartphone has been launched in three colours: Diamond Dust Black, Ethereal Blue, and Mystical Green. It is available in a single 4GB + 64GB configuration and can be purchased on Flipkart starting July 17 at 12pm IST.

This collaboration between Poco and Airtel brings 50GB of free data to consumers, with an additional discount of up to Rs. 750 also on offer. Buyers can also avail of 5 percent cashback on transactions made through a Flipkart Axis Bank card. The smartphone is locked to an Airtel Prepaid SIM for a period of 18 months.

Poco C61 sports a 6.71-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1650×720 pixels. The panel has a 90Hz refresh rate and supports up to 500 nits peak brightness. It gets Gorilla Glass 3 on top for protection. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek G36 SoC under the hood, paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB eMMC 5.1 in-built storage, which is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. It runs on MIUI based on Android 14.

The handset features a dual rear camera setup, comprising an 8-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. For selfies, it has a 5-megapixel shooter on the front. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery which supports 10W fast charging.