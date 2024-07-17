Pro-Kannada activists to protest GT Mall over farmer’s entry denial due to attire

In a troubling incident at GT Mall on Magadi Road, Bengaluru, a farmer was humiliated and denied entry due to his attire. Pro-Kannada activist Kuruburu Shanthakumar condemned the act, demanding immediate police action against the mall’s owners. He warned that if no action is taken, farmers across the state would stage a protest at the mall.

The incident involved Nagaraj from Haveri, who, along with his parents, tried to enter the mall to watch a movie. They were barred entry because Nagaraj’s father, a farmer from Aremallapura village, wore traditional farmer attire. Despite pleading for over half an hour, they were refused entry, leaving Nagaraj disheartened.

Kuruburu Shanthakumar emphasized the importance of farmers, calling for a proper response to the incident. He mentioned that if immediate action is not taken, a larger protest involving farmers will be organized. Activists from Kannada organizations plan to gather at the mall, dressed as farmers, to carry out a symbolic protest, following the lead of Rupesh Rajanna and his team, to highlight the unjust treatment of farmers.