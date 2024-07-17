School Hours Adjusted to Alleviate Traffic Congestion

To tackle Dehradun’s persistent traffic problems, the administration has revised school timings citywide. Starting July 19, 21 schools in five key areas will adjust their start and end times to help reduce congestion. This new schedule will stagger school hours, minimizing the number of students and staff on the roads during peak traffic periods.

The decision was made following a meeting between District Magistrate Sonika and school administrators and has been approved by the police. This change is expected to impact over 26,500 students, aiming to significantly alleviate the city’s traffic woes.