South India’s First Double-Decker Flyover Opens at Central Silk Board Junction

Bengaluru will achieve a major infrastructure milestone today with the opening of South India’s first double-decker flyover, spanning 3.36 kilometers from Ragigudda Metro Station to Central Silk Board. The inauguration, led by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar at 3 pm, marks a significant step in addressing the city’s chronic traffic congestion along the vital Central Silk Board route.

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation developed this innovative flyover, which features an 8-meter-high vehicular lane and a 16-meter-high metro Yellow Line. Designed to alleviate traffic, the flyover includes three U-turns and access to key metro stations like Jayadeva, BTM Layout, and Silk Board Junction, soon to be India’s highest metro station. Initially planned for completion in 2021, the project faced delays, pushing the inauguration back by three years. Currently, traffic will flow one-way without signals, promising travel times of 5-10 minutes across the elevated road.

With daily traffic exceeding 46,000 vehicles, the flyover aims to significantly reduce travel times and improve transit experiences for commuters heading towards Electronic City, HSR Layout, and BTM Layout. The project includes five ramps, with three already operational and connecting to key areas. The remaining ramps, including one that will traverse the metro line and another providing a downward link from HSR Layout to BTM Layout, are set to be completed by 2025.