Thiruvananthapuram Battles Waterlogging, Garbage Issues Despite Funding

The state government and Thiruvananthapuram Corporation are grappling with persistent waterlogging and waste management problems in the capital city. Despite allocating substantial funds, the Corporation has used less than a quarter of the budget to tackle waterlogging issues. Additionally, the government’s project ‘Thelineerozhukum Navakeralam’ does not include the crucial Parvathy Puthanaar and Amayizhanchan canals.

The 12 km-long Amayizhanchan canal is clogged with garbage, with only a 117-meter stretch under the railway track showing some improvement. Although Railways has installed a trap and a 10-foot iron fence to prevent waste dumping, urban waste still significantly pollutes the tunnel. Both the government and the Corporation must address and take responsibility for the extensive garbage accumulation in the stream, both upstream and downstream of the tunnel.

In 2015, Operation Anantha cleared 700 tons of waste from the railway tunnel area, and 37 cameras costing Rs 54 lakhs were installed to monitor the creek. However, these cameras are no longer functional. The lack of interdepartmental coordination among agencies such as Major Irrigation, Municipal Railway, and others exacerbates the issue. Despite allocating Rs 8.8 crores for waterlogging mitigation, the Corporation has spent only Rs 2.65 crores. Furthermore, funds from the Sanitation Mission intended to make water sources garbage-free remain unutilized, and no projects are currently active to clean Parvathy Puthanaar and Amayizhanchan canal using these funds.