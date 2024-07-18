2 security personnel killed, 4 injured in IED blast

Bijapur: 2 personnel of the Special Task Force (STF) were killed and 4 others injured after Maoists denoted an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district. The incident took place on Wednesday night in Tarrem area.

A joint team of security personnel belonging to the STF, District Reserve Guard – both units of state police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its elite unit CoBRA were returning after an anti-Naxalite operation in forests on the tri-junction of Bijapur-Sukma-Dantewada districts. The search operation was launched based on inputs about the presence of Naxalites belonging to its Darbha and west Bastar divisions and military company no. 2.

‘On July 17, 2024, two STF jawans were killed and four jawans were injured due to an IED blast by a Naxal in the Tarrem area of Bijapur district. Two STF constables — Bharat Sahu, resident of Raipur, and Satyer Singh Kange, of Narayanpur district — were killed in the blast. Additional security forces have been sent to the said area and necessary arrangements have been made for the proper treatment of the injured STF jawans,’ said police in a statement.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra police has neutralized 12 Maoists in an encounter in the Wandoli Village on the Chhattisgarh-Gadchiroli border near Maharashtra’s Kanker. . Sub-Inspector Satish Patil was shot in the left shoulder during the encounter. The C60 Commandoes of police launched a search operation in the area after getting specific information about the presence of 12-15 Naxals camping in the area.