4 killed, 3 missing in massive landslide

Bengaluru: Four people were killed and three others went missing in a massive landslide triggered by heavy rains in the Uttar Kannada district of Karnataka. The landslide occurred near Shirur village in Ankola Taluk on National Highway 66.

‘There was a major landslide in Shirur in Ankola Talluk. There was a tea stall with five members: husband, wife, two children and one elderly person. The landslide had happened on the opposite side of the river. There were two houses, in which one person was missing. So these six people and there were gas tankers, of which one driver was suspected to be missing. Of these seven people, we have recovered four bodies. Three people are still missing,’ said Uttara Kannada Deputy Commissioner Lakshmi Priya.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team of 24 members, including a fire service team has undertaken the rescue operation. The National Highway Authority of India is trying to clear one side of the road to allow traffic, which came to a halt following the landslide.