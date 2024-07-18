Air India Express launches direct flights to this Gulf country: Details

Mumbai: Air India Express introduced two new flights services from Mumbai: The airline launched its flight services on two new sectors from Mumbai to Kuwait and Mangaluru.

With the introduction of these new routes, Air India Express now operates over 112 weekly flights from Mumbai. Air India Express now connects Mumbai to 14 destinations, including Abu Dhabi, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Kochi, Dammam, Delhi, Goa, Jaipur, Kuwait, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Muscat, Ranchi, and Sharjah. Additionally, the airline offers convenient one-stop connectivity to 16 other domestic and international destinations such as Ayodhya, Bahrain, Bagdogra, Chennai, Dubai, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hyderabad, Indore, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Ras Al Khaimah, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Varanasi, and Visakhapatnam.

With this expansion, Air India Express now provides direct flights to Kuwait from 7 destinations: Kozhikode, Kannur, Kochi, Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Mangaluru, and Mumbai. The airline has 24 weekly departures from Kuwait. The airline also offers 12 one-stop itineraries connecting Kuwait to destinations such as Bengaluru, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, and Jaipur, among others.

Air India Express now connects Mangaluru directly to 12 domestic and international destinations, including Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Bengaluru, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Kuwait, Kozhikode, Mumbai, Muscat, and Tiruchirappalli. The airline also provides access to 23 one-stop destinations from Mangaluru, including Bagdogra, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Kolkata, among others.

Schedule:

Departure Arrival Departure Time Arrival Time Frequency

Mumbai Mangaluru 12:30 14:05 Daily

Mangaluru Mumbai 14:45 6:25 Daily

Mumbai Kuwait 17:30 19:15 Daily

Kuwait Mumbai 20:15 02:55 Daily