Canon launches EOS R1 and R5 Mark II mirrorless cameras in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Canon EOS R1 and R5 Mark II were launched in global markets, including India. The new mirrorless cameras are the latest models in the company’s EOS R camera lineup.

Canon EOS R1 price in India is set at Rs. 6,30,995, while the LP-E6P battery is priced at Rs. 7,995, while the battery grip costs Rs. 34,995. You can get the cooling fan battery grip for Rs. 40,995 whereas the battery grip with LAN is priced at Rs. 80,995. The camera and the bundles will be available in the country for purchase by the end of November.

The Canon EOS R5 Mark II is priced at Rs. 4,05,995 for the camera body. The Canon EOS R5 Mark II + RF24-105mm f/4L IS USM kit can be grabbed for Rs. 5,05,995. The LP-E6P battery costs Rs. 7,995, while the BG-R20 battery grip is priced at Rs. 34,995. Canon is selling the CF-R20EP cooling fan battery grip for Rs. 40,995 and the BG-R20EP battery grip with LAN for Rs. 80,995. All these devices will go on sale starting in August.

The newly launched Canon EOS R1 houses the company’s self-developed back-illuminated stacked 24.2-megapixel sensor and a new Digic X and Digic Accelerator image processor. The full-frame CMOS sensor is capable of delivering powerful image processing and autofocus performance, according to the company.

The EOS R1 features a 0.64-inch OLED viewfinder with 9.44 million dots resolution and a 119.88fps refresh rate. It offers Canon Log-2 / Log-3 / HLG profiles. The camera can hit 12fps with a mechanical and electronic first curtain shutter and 40fps shooting speeds with an electronic shutter. Maximum shutter speed with electronic shutter is 1/64,000 seconds.

For videos, the Canon EOS R1 is capable of shooting 6K/60p footage in proprietary Canon RAW format. It can also capture 4K resolution video at 120p. It is touted to offer up to six hours of movie recording time and up to 1.30 hours of high-frame movie recording time on a single charge.

The Canon EOS R1 support two memory cards with up to 2TB capacity and includes two CFexpress Type B slots. It houses an LP-E19 battery and supports charging through a USB connection. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, Ethernet, USB-C PD and more.

The mirrorless Canon EOS R5 Mark II also comes with the same Digic Accelerator processor paired with Digic X processor. It features a 45-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor. It has a 0.5-inch OLED viewfinder with a 5.76 million-dot resolution and a 59.94/119.88 fps refresh rate.

The burst shooting speeds on the Canon EOS R5 Mark II are rated at 12fps with the mechanical shutter and electronic first curtain. It provides 30fps shooting speeds with an electronic shutter and the maximum shutter speed is 1/32,000 second. It can record 8K video at 60fps, 4K at 120p and full-HD at 240p. Using the cooling fan accessory, CF-R20EP (sold separately) is claimed to extend recording times

The Canon EOS R5 Mark II is powered by a new LP-E6P battery and can be charged with the LC-E6 charger. For enhanced performance, users can combine the camera with battery grip BG-R20 and BG-R20EP. Connectivity options are the same as Canon EOS R1.