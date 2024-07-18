Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged lower marginally in Kerala on Thursday, July 18, 2024. Gold is priced at Rs 54,880, down by Rs 120 per 8 gram. Yesterday, gold price touched record high in the state. Yesterday, yellow metal gained by Rs 720 to Rs 55,000 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices saw a slight decrease on Thursday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7451.2 per grm down by Rs.294.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6825.4 per gram down by Rs.269. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -1.66%,.whereas in the last month it has been -2.35%. The cost of silver is Rs.92110 per kg down by Rs.90 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened up by 0.4% or Rs 298 at Rs 74,435 per 10 gram. Silver futures opened up by 0.48% or Rs 438 at Rs 92,380 per kilogram. The yellow metal has gained Rs 1,200/10 gm in the current week after slipping slightly from its all time high Rs 74,731 while silver has surged by Rs 700/kg in the same time period.

On Wednesday, gold futures settled at Rs 74,137 per 10 gram with a loss of 0.18% and silver futures settled at Rs 91,942 per kilogram with a loss of 2.04%.

In global markets, price of spot gold dropped about 0.6% to $2,454.98 per ounce. U.S. gold futures settled 0.3% lower to $2,459.90 per ounce. Price of silver fell 3.7% to $30.21 per ounce. Platinum shed 0.4% to $996.30 and palladium dropped 0.5% to $953.93.