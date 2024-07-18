Commonwealth Junior And Cadet Championship 2024: India’s Shreya Gupta wins bronze medal

Christchurch: In fencing, India’s Shreya Gupta won Sabre category bronze medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Junior and Cadet Championship 2024 in Christchurch, New Zealand. This is the first-ever individual medal at the international level for the fencer from Jammu and Kashmir.

Shreya defeated Saunders Nicole of England in the table of 16 by a margin of 15-3, whereas in a medal bout, she secured a win over Hardge Gala of Australia by 15-13. In the semifinals, Shreya lost to Juliet Mind of Singapore by a score of 15-11.

Shreya has already won two bronze medals in the team events of the Commonwealth Cadet and Junior Fencing Championship held at Newcastle and London in the 2018 and 2022 editions of the championships. Besides, she secured a junior bronze medal in the team event at the Asian Championship in Uzbekistan. She had been an elite athlete in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) of the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and a Khelo India athlete.