Drinking this will   reduce erectile dysfunction

A new research study found that a cup of coffee will help to avoid erectile dysfunction. According to the study, men who consumed between 85 and 170 milligrams of caffeine per day were actually 42% less likely to feel the impact of erectile dysfunction.

Another study found the consumption of at least one cup of coffee a day was significantly associated with a higher prevalence of sexual activity in women and a higher potency rate in men. Coffee reduces depression. Those who drink coffee are happier than those who don’t. So drinking coffee will lower depression and it will help in sex life.

Regular consumption of coffee boosts the production of testosterone levels in men, which boosts the libido and regulates sexual performance and satisfaction. It has been found that men who drink coffee regularly have an optimum level of testosterone than men who do not consume it.