Foods that can reduce premature greying of hair

Premature greying has been a prevalent problem among millennials, and most people opt to a quick cure to mask the appearance of the undesired greys. Blame rising stress, an unhealthy lifestyle, and poor eating habits.

Numerous items can be added to the diet or applied to the hair to help prevent the onset of undesirable grey hair without affecting the colour of the hair’s natural hue. So here are some home remedies that you can try to reduce unwanted grey hair.

Curry leaves

Curry leaves have been utilised for their significant therapeutic properties, which aid in blood purification and detoxification and promotes healthier hair development. In addition, applying curry leaf paste mixed with fenugreek powder and coconut oil once each month can promote hair development.

Fatty fish

Inclusion of omega 3 rich fatty fish on a daily basis can help in boosting the protein levels, which helps in better cell regeneration and also reduces the oxidative stress caused by the presence of free radicals. The amino acids help in better growth of hair.

Amla

Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, encourages pigmentation and works to prevent premature greying. Amla has antioxidants and anti-aging qualities that encourage hair development when applied directly and when consumed. Simply combine two tablespoons of dry amla powder, two tablespoons of henna powder, and half a cup of curd. Apply, wash it off after 30 minutes, and notice the difference.

Black tea

Strong black hair benefits greatly from black tea, which makes it blacker, shinier, and softer. 3 to 5 tea bags can be dipped into 2 cups of boiling water to make it. After cleaning hair, rinse with this blend and wash off with regular water to witness the results.