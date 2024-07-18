India launch date of Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet and GLC 43 Coupe announced: Details

Mumbai: The premium car maker Mercedes-Benz has revealed the India launch date of its CLE Cabriolet and GLC 43 Coupe. The launch has been set for August 8. Both the models will arrive in the Indian market via a completely built units (CBUs) route.

The CLE Cabriolet is a 2-door convertible, which will be offered in a 4-seating configuration. The model will be based on the company’s Modular Rear Architecture. The vehicle will hit the market with the latest E-Class-inspired wraparound LED headlight setup, sleek DRLs, aggressive grill at the front with a sweet touch of chrome.

It will be equipped with a 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment, positioned at the centre. It will support all the car connect technology including wireless Android, Apple and Auto car play. For the driver, it will offer a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster.

The AMG GLC 43 Coupe will come with a massive grill as the front, featuring a chrome finish and three pointed arrows. The model will be complemented by dual exhaust on both sides, making it look super bold in its segment.

Under the hood, GLC 43 Coupe will use a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. The unit will generate a maximum power of 415 BHP and 500. Both models will be mated with a 9-speed automatic gearbox and mild-hybrid powertrain.