Royal Enfield launches Guerrilla 450 in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Leading two-wheeler brand, Royal Enfield has launched its much-awaited Guerrilla 450 in India. The motorcycle has been released at the starting price of Rs Rs 2.39 lakh, ex-showroom. It is the second model from the Royal Enfield’s lineup that is built using the Sherpa platform.

The model is available in two colours – Brava Blue and Yellow Ribbon options. It can be purchased in three variants – Flash, Dash and Analog. The the latest Guerrilla comes with the same headlight setup as the Himalayas, flaunting a round-shaped unit, paired with split-side indicators at both ends. The company has used an 11-litre tear-drop-shaped fuel tank.

Guerrilla offers a decent seat height of 780 mm seat height with grab handles for the pillion. This seat does not come with a seat adjustability function.

Guerrilla 450 uses a 452 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which generates a maximum power of 39.47 bhp at 8,000 rpm and peak torque output of 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The unit is mated with a 6-speed transmission, complimented by a slip-and-assist clutch. The customers also get a ride-by-wire system as well.

At the suspension setup, the Guerrilla received a 43 mm telescopic fork with gutters at the front, while the rear has been treated with 140 mm and a linkage-type mono-shock. The motorcycle runs on alloy wheels, and the tubeless tyres are specially created by Ceat for multiple terrains.